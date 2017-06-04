More than $1.2 million raised in 2017 CMN telethon

CBS 19 proudly teams up with Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System to host the annual Children’s Miracle Network Telethon, and the 2017 totals are in!

Your generous donations helped raise $1,265,839.47! Thank you to all who gave!

Every year, millions of sick and injured children are helped through Children's Miracle Network.

The non-profit provides care for children of all ages and backgrounds with any imaginable disease or injury. The organization also funds research and education.

