Manor police give all-clear, no bomb found at daycare

MANOR, TEXAS - Manor Police gave the all-clear for a Manor daycare after a man called into the facility, threatening to "blow up the school" with dozens of children inside.

Officials said they received the report for the bomb threat at 7:44 a.m. Friday for the Creative World Learning Center, located in the 11400 block of U.S. Highway 290.

More than 50 kids and eight staff members were taken by school bus to a safe location while law enforcement, including the Austin Police Department's Bomb Unit, investigated.

At a press conference, Manor police said no evidence of a bomb was found at the facility. The children are returning to the daycare, but as a precaution, Manor Police said they would remain at the scene throughout the day.

"The kids are so young; they might not grasp exactly what's going on," Manor police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

