Motorcycle in weekend Angelina Co. wreck reported stolen in 2016

ANGELINA COUNTY - DPS continues to investigate a motorcycle crash that happened Sunday afternoon in Angelina County.

According to press release from Sergeant David Hendry with Lufkin DPS, 51-year-old Robert Cowart was driving a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle on Palmer Ivy Road and lost control, falling from the vehicle and landing in the roadway.

Cowart was not wearing a helmet and was transported to CHI St. Luke's Hospital by Lufkin EMS. No word on the extent of his injuries.

Further investigation into the accident found that the motorcycle had been reported stolen in May 2016 from Angelina County.

According to the press release, no charges have been filed at this time pending the completion of the investigation.

(© 2017 KYTX)