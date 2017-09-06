Motorcyclist killed in Cherokee County wreck

System.Object

A motorcyclist was killed after failing to negotiating a sharp curve on a county road in Cherokee County Tuesday afternoon.

DPS troopers responded to the wreck around 2 p.m. According to a preliminary crash report, 68-year-old Danny Crouch was traveling south on Farm-to-Market Road 1910 near Jacksonville when he failed to negotiate a sharp curve.

Crouch lost control and drove off the road, crossing a median at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 1910 and County Road 1701. The motorcycle overturned, ejecting Crouch. He died at the scene.

