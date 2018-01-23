Mount Pleasant Volunteers Help with Tornado Cleanup

Volunteers with Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief are helping with clean up in De Kalb after an EF2 tornado touched down Sunday night.

Two chainsaw teams from Mt. Pleasant are in De Kalb to help remove trees from homeowners’ property.

“One crew is going over to a home that has 3 big oak trees in the back yard and one in the front,” said Team leader Paul Easter in a press release. “One of them landed on a pickup truck and mashed it.” He said another home they will be working on has “trees everywhere down.”



