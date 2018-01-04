Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-20 west in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY - (KTBS) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is working a multiple vehicle crash in Harrison County this Thursday morning.

Traffic in the west bound lane I-20 in has been shut down at the 601 mile marker. That's in between Hallsville and Longview. Traffic is being re-routed at the 604 mile marker.

We're told there were multiple vehicles involved and that traffic will be shut down for several hours.

There's no word on injuries.

