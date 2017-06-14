Alexandria shooting: Victims, gunman, timeline of events

ALEXANDRIA, VA - JUNE 14: Investigators look for evidence in a parking next to Eugene Simpson Field, the site where a gunman opened fire June 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia. (Photo: Win McNamee, 2017 Getty Images)

ALEXANDRIA, VA. (WUSA9/CBS) - House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) is in critical condition, after he and four others were injured during a shooting at a baseball field in Alexandria Wednesday morning.

Congress members and their staff were at an early morning practice for the Congressional baseball game when about 50 shots rang out.

In cell phone video from the scene, gunshots could be heard for several minutes.

During a press conference at the White House, President Donald Trump announced that the suspect in the shooting had died from his injuries.

The shooting happened around 7:09 a.m. in the 400 block of E. Monroe Street, according to police, near the YMCA.

Some Capitol Police officers, assigned to protect Scalise, were on the scene at the time of the shooting.

Scalise was shot in the hip while he was standing on second base fielding balls. Now out of surgery, he remains in critical condition, according to MedStar Washington.

Scalise was able to speak with his wife on the phone before surgery. Mrs. Scalise and their two young children are believe to be at the hospital after flying in from New Orleans.

Congressional staff member Zach Barth and the Tyson Food Director of Government Relations Matt Mika were also injured in the shooting. Mika reportedly is out of surgery and has the most severe injuries.

Special agents with Capitol Police, David Bailey and Crystal Griner, were also among those injured. Griner was shot in the ankle and is in good condition in the hospital. She is expected to make a full recovery. Bailey was treated for a minor injury and has been released from the hospital.

“I want to commend Special Agents Griner, Bailey, and Henry Cabrera for their heroic and appropriate response,” said U.S. Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa in a statement. “Today we saw how our officers’ extensive training and quick response saved lives.”

Rep. Roger Williams (R-Tex.) wasn't shot, but hurt his ankle. He's in a boot and on crutches, according to Rep. Joe Barton (R-Tex.), who's the manager of the Republican Congressional Baseball Team.

Some 50 to 100 shots were reportedly fired, according to other representatives who were at the scene.

The suspect, identified as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, from Illinois, used an M4 assault carbine during the attack, CBS News confirmed.

Within five minutes of Alexandria Police officers responding to the scene, Hodgkinson was shot. He died at a nearby hospital.

During a news conference authorities from Alexandria and Capitol Police said it was very early on in the investigation and they will not say much about the incident. At this point of the investigation there are no links to terrorism, officials said. Authorities added that there are no threats to the community and this appeared to be an isolated incident.

President Donald Trump released the following statement prior to holding a news conference at the White House:

The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.

Later on Wednesday morning, President Trump said the following during remarks in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House:

"We may have our differences, but we do well in times like these to remember that everyone who serves in our nation's capital is here, because. above all, they love our country."

He also stated that "America is praying for you, and America is praying for all of the victims of this terrible shooting," in regards to Rep. Scalise and the others impacted the the incident.

The FBI has now taken over the investigation. Agents are investigating Hodgkinson's potential motivations, social media use, people who knew him, and where he's been recently.

The ATF also is examining a rifle and a handgun.

The Congressional Baseball game for charity will take place as planned on Thursday. It begins at 7:05 p.m. at Nats Park. It will be broadcast on C-SPAN.

The Congressional baseball game responded to the shooting on their Facebook page:

