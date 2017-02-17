KYTX
Close

Murder suspect Gustavo Zavala-Garcia climbs jail basketball goal, refuses to come down

KYTX 3:59 PM. CST February 17, 2017

TYLER - Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, an inmate at the Smith County Jail, is back in custody after he climbed a basketball goal on the recreational roof of the jail and refused to come down.

 A Tyler Fire Department ladder truck was called in, and assisted Smith County deputies in getting Gustavo down, but not before he put up a fight.

Garcia is in jail awaiting trial for the murder of Kayla Gomez in 2016.

 

(© 2017 KYTX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories