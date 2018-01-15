KYTX
Music Mondays: DeathRow Bodeen

KYTX 8:00 PM. CST January 15, 2018

DeathRow Bodeen from Kilgore, Texas, is taking the stage for tonight's Music Mondays. 

Their sound is 'derived from love of music and life, and reiterated through the lyrical poetic fantasy our fans have come to expect.' The band also states in their bio that they stand out because they are not afraid to take chances with their energy driven vocals and physical performance.

  • Michael Boring II is on guitars, backup vocals
  • Chris Sheehan is vocals
  • Josh Payne is on bass and backup vocals
  • Brad Smith is on drums

Follow them on social media!

