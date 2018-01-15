Music Mondays: DeathRow Bodeen

DeathRow Bodeen from Kilgore, Texas, is taking the stage for tonight's Music Mondays.

Their sound is 'derived from love of music and life, and reiterated through the lyrical poetic fantasy our fans have come to expect.' The band also states in their bio that they stand out because they are not afraid to take chances with their energy driven vocals and physical performance.

Michael Boring II is on guitars, backup vocals

Chris Sheehan is vocals

Josh Payne is on bass and backup vocals

Brad Smith is on drums

