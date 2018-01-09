Nacogdoches Co. police seek witness in connection with late night homicide

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY - Police are seeking a witness that may be able to help identify a suspect and vehicle involved in a homicide on Monday night in Nacogdoches County.
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's office is asking for the witness that honked at a car that pulled out in front of them from the Gravel Ridge Church onto Farm-to-Market Road 225 around 6 p.m. Monday night to call them.
"We believe that the person driving the suspect vehicle was involved in a homicide and law enforcement is seeking to identify this witness," the press release states.
The victim is a white male in his mid-thirties to late forties, and authorities are still working to identify him.
If you have any information on this case please contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff Office at 936-560-7794 or Crime Stoppers at 560-INFO.
