Nacogdoches man arrested for sexual assault of a child, possession of child porn

Favian Quezada, KYTX 11:14 AM. CST January 12, 2018

DPS Troopers have arrested one man on charges of sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography.

According to a press release, Christopher Scott Sanders, 31, of Nacogdoches was pulled over on December 27, 2017 on State Highway 31 in Brownsboro. During this stop a search was conducted and troopers discovered what appeared to be nude photographs of a child.

The Trooper, who had recently attended an ‘Interdiction for the Protection of Children’ training, notified DPS Special Agents.

After an investigation, Agents found evidence that an alleged sexual assault of a child took place in the fall of 2016.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available.
 

