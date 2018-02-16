4 secret objects you didn't know were made from recycled materials

Boy at playground (Photo: Carlo A)

Recycling is one of the most important aspects of keeping our planet clean - but did you know everyday things you use, could be made from recycled objects? Here's some hidden ones you probably never thought about!

1. Milk jugs are used & recycled to make recess equipment! One playground can take about 70,000 jugs to make.

2. Yogurt cups are used to make plastic toothbrush handles. Don't worry the bristles are new.

3. Old soda cans are made into new soda cans! Recycling one can, rather than throwing it away, can save a can factory up to 3 hours of electrical energy.

4. Plastic bags are easily used to make plastic lumber. Your backyard deck might be made of your shopping bags!

Daily Blast Live