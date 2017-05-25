Appeals court rules against President Trump's revised travel ban targeting Muslim-majority countries

US President Donald Trump leaves after a meeting with EU officials at EU headquarters, on the sidelines of the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit, in Brussels, on May 25, 2017. (Photo: THIERRY CHARLIER/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: THIERRY CHARLIER, This content is subject to copyright.)

RICHMOND, VA. (AP) - A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling that blocked the travel ban. It's the first appeals court to rule on the revised travel ban. Trump rewrote the ban after several legal defeats. His administration will likely appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The appeals court decision blocks the administration from suspending new visas for people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

A federal judge in Hawaii has also halted that provision and the freeze on the U.S. refugee program. Trump's administration is fighting that decision in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

