Police in England confirmed officers responded to a incident at Manchester Arena. Singer Ariana Grande performed a concert at the venue tonight.

In a tweet, Greater Manchester police have confirmed there are fatalities.

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

Manchester is about 200 miles north of London.

This is a developing story.

TEGNA