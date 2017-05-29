Australian fisherman 'stunned' after great white shark launches itself into boat

Photo: Screenshot

An Australian fisherman was injured over the weekend after a massive great white shark launched itself into his boat.

Terry Selwood, 73, was fishing off the coast of Evans Head in New South Wales when the 8.8-foot-long shark flung itself into his boat, the Australia Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.

Selwood, who was rescued after using his radio to call for help, told ABC he saw a “blur of something” and felt the shark’s pectoral fin cut his forearm.

"I was losing a fair amount of blood; I was stunned," he said. "I couldn't register what happened, and then I thought 'oh my God, I've got to get out of here,'" he said.

"There I was on all fours, and he's looking at me, and I'm looking at him, and then he started to do the dance around and shake, and I couldn't get out quick enough onto the gunnel," Selwood told ABC.

Bill Bates, a Marine Rescue Evans Head official, told BBC that when the rescue crew arrived, they found Selwood standing on the side of the boat.

"It was a [16.4 foot long] boat so you can imagine there was no more room for people when the shark was in there,” Bates told BBC.

"Well I'll be buggered, there's a shark in my boat!" Terry Selwood tells us how a 200kg great white shark ended up in his fishing boat. pic.twitter.com/HabXaDezkt — ABC News (@abcnews) May 28, 2017

Selwood was treated at a local hospital and released.

The fisherman told ABC that the incident would not keep him from fishing.

"I've had 'em come up and brush the side of my boat, I've had a white pointer swim around my boat, I've had 'em take fish off my line, but I've never had one do this," he said.

