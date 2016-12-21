Officials hunt for Tunisian asylum-seeker in Berlin Christmas market rampage

Police patrol a Christmas market the day it reopened following an apparent terror attack on another Christmas market in the city center on December 21, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Michele Tantussi/Getty Images) (Photo: Michele Tantussi, 2016 Getty Images)

BERLIN - German authorities scoured the nation and other European countries Wednesday for a Tunisian asylum seeker who is being sought in the truck rampage through a Christmas festival here that killed 12 people and injured 48.

Investigators don't know if there is more than one perpetrator at large. The new suspect emerged after police found documents in the truck belonging to a 24-year-old Tunisian national identified only as Anis A, the German magazine Spiegel reported on its website. Some media reported that he is 21 years old.

A Tunisian official told the Associated Press the suspect's full name is Anis Amri.

Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere confirmed that authorities are seeking a new suspect, but gave no details about the suspect's identity. He said the search extended to other countries in Europe's border free zone.

"This is a suspect, not necessarily the perpetrator. We are still investigating in all directions," de Maiziere said.

German lawmaker Stephan Mayer said after being briefed by security officials Wednesday that the new suspect, whose wallet was found in the truck, is thought to be Tunisian with links to Islamic extremists. He said the man was apparently supposed to be deported from Germany earlier in the year.

Ralf Jaeger, the interior minister of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where the man registered for asylum according to media reports, said authorities rejected his asylum application in July.

Spiegel and Allgemeine Zeitung reported that Anis A was identified from a document relating to asylum that was found in the vehicle's cabin. The document said he was born in the southern Tunisian city of Tataouine in 1992, Spiegel said. He is also known by several aliases, according to media reports.

He applied for asylum in April and received a temporary residence permit, according to Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

Photographs purporting to be of Anis A. were circulating on social media.

Süddeutsche Zeitung reported that he lived in North Rhine-Westphalia, where a police operation was said to be underway Wednesday, and in Berlin. Bild reported that he registered in the town of Kleve in North Rhine-Westphalia.

A previous suspect, a 23-year-old Pakistani asylum seeker, was released Tuesday evening because prosecutors did not find enough evidence linking him to the incident. He denied any involvement in the assault.

A further suspect was held overnight and released Wednesday due to insufficient evidence, the RBB broadcaster reported, according to German news agency DPA.

Germany is treating the attack as terrorism, which the Islamic State said was carried out by a "soldier." No evidence has emerged establishing a connection to the militant group, which has staged and inspired assaults across Europe and the United States.

German President Joachim Gauck met injured victims of the attack at the Charite hospital in Berlin on Wednesday.

He told reporters that his meeting with a man who was hit by a beam while helping an injured person "reminded (the victims) of their innate strength," DPA reported.

Locals and refugees sang together in memory of the victims Wednesday near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, close to the scene of the attack.

Berlin police urged people to be especially alert Wednesday and warned that the person or persons responsible were likely armed and dangerous. As of Tuesday night, police had received more than 500 tips about the attack. Security has been tightened in Berlin and across other European capital cities.

"I am relatively confident that we will perhaps tomorrow or in the near future be able to present a new suspect," Andre Schulz, the chairman of the Federation of German Detectives, told state broadcaster ZDF on Tuesday evening.

One report, by Berlin's RBB news, said the truck's driver may be injured and that police were using DNA recovered from the vehicle to see if the attacker was hiding among the injured in the hospital. A related theory circulating in German media is that the truck's original Polish driver, who was found dead at the scene, may have tried to fight the perpetrator and wrestle him for the steering wheel as the truck was being driven into the market. Police have not commented on that idea.

Six of the dead have been identified as German nationals, according to German news agency DPA, citing police. Another five have not yet been identified. The Polish driver was found dead in the truck's passenger seat. A woman from Italy and another from Israel were missing after the attack, according to DPA.

"We will not let cosmopolitan Berlin be taken by such a cowardly attack, by fear and terror," Berlin Mayor Michael Müller said at a memorial service at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church on Tuesday evening.

The prospect that the perpetrator is a recent migrant is fueling an anti-immigrant backlash in Germany, which has admitted nearly 1 million people fleeing conflicts in the Middle East and Africa under Chancellor Angela Merkel's liberal migration policy.

