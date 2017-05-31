CNN fired Kathy Griffin from their New Year's Eve program

CNN Communications tweeted that they 'terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program.'
CNN's decision comes after Kathy Griffin received backlash on social media for photos and videos of her holding what looks like a decapitated head of President Trump.
This is a developing story.
