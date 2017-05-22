KYTX
'Confirmed fatalities' after reports of explosion at Ariana Grande concert in England

KTHV 6:14 PM. CDT May 22, 2017

Police say there are a "number of confirmed fatalities" after reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena.

Police and emergency services are responding to what authorities say is a "serious incident" at the arena, where popular singer Ariana Grande performed on Monday.

"Details of a casualty bureau will follow as soon as available," officials said on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

"Due to an incident involving the emergency services [Manchester Victoria] has been evacuated," Northern train service officials said. "We will provide further updates when possible.

 

 

One Twitter user said she heard "explosions" from inside the area, where Grande performed moments earlier. There were no immediate details of what happened during the concert.

Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.

 

 

One concert goer told BBC 5 she was one of first people to exit the stadium. She said she heard an explosion toward the end of the performance. There were an estimated 20,000 people inside the arena on Monday night.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.


