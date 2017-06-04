Dancing officer at One Love Manchester concert lights up the internet

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: Ariana Grande performs during the 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Danny Lawson for One Love Manchester - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: WPA Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

During Sunday's One Love Manchester benefit concert, Ariana Grande led an emotional show raising money for the victims of the May 22 terrorist attack in Manchester, England.

And one special moment caught on camera truly warmed hearts across the globe.

Social media instantly lit up with a flood of tweets, gifs, and posts about the police officer dancing with kids in the crowd.

The police officer dancing with the kids at the Manchester concert was brilliant. Best police force in the world. #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/0V982voxyJ — Ricci Fothergill (@rfothergill) June 4, 2017

It even brought some people to tears.

God I wish they'd stop playing the clip of the police officer dancing with those little girls because it makes me sob every time — katie (@Kaaaaatie_x) June 4, 2017

And clearly it was a memorable moment during an emotional night.

My favourite moment from tonight was seeing that police officer dancing with the three little girls to JB. Love really does conquer hate❤️ — dexx🌈 (@DAMNDEXTER) June 4, 2017

A British police officer dancing with children is the most precious thing I've ever seen #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/CIOhGV6FHM — lilly (@kyIiearianas) June 4, 2017

