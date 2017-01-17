'Dancing' pro gets real about post-baby bods

ANAHEIM, CA - MAY 09: Actress Peta Murgatroyd attends the Premiere Of Disney's "Tomorrowland" at AMC Downtown Disney 12 Theater on May 9, 2015 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Photo: Frazer Harrison, 2015 Getty Images)

Dancing With the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd, 30, shared a selfie on Instagram Sunday to dispel myths about post-baby bodies.

"Real life: I took this photo 8 days post birth. I left the hospital looking 5 months pregnant," she said, explaining-- unlike other famous new parents-- that it's normal for new moms to take time to get back to their pre-baby physique.

"Many people think a woman should shrink right back to her pre-birth weight immediately," she said. "That is just not the truth for most. The female body is incredible and resilient, but healing and strengthening take time."

The post has gone viral, with 80,000 likes and counting, and has elicited thousands of comments, including "So refreshing to see a realistic post!" and "You are beautiful and brave."

"Now it's time for patience and hard work," wrote the dancer. "Lots of love to all the new mamas out there on the journey."

Murgatroyd, with partner and Dancing pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, welcomed son Shai Aleksander on January 4.

