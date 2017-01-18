Dog in Detroit found with nose, ears chopped off

This Rottweiler was found near Livernois and Warren in Detroit with its nose and ears torn off. (Photo: Michigan Humane Society)

DETROIT - A brown and tan Rottweiler was found with most of its nose and ears torn off on Detroit's southwest side.

The dog also had deep cuts to its tail and legs.

The Michigan Humane Society received a call Tuesday from a citizen who saw the severely wounded dog. Investigators found the Rottweiler mix and took it to the organization's Mackey Center for Animal Care in Detroit.

“It appears that someone purposely maimed this poor dog, which has caused it a great deal of suffering,” said Mark Ramos, one of MHS’ lead cruelty investigators. “This kind of cruelty is unacceptable. We need to be a voice for these animals and as a community we need to speak through our strong actions to make sure this doesn’t happen again."

A $2,500 reward is being offered in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Humane Society hotline at 313-872-3401.

USA TODAY Network