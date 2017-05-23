Former CIA director John Brennan testifies during Russia hearing

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 10: Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan testifies before the Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill January 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2017 Getty Images)

As part of its continuing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the House Intelligence Committee is holding an open hearing Tuesday morning.

Former CIA director John Brennan is testifying.

Brennan says he warned Russia against meddling in the 2016 election in an August 4 call to the Russia intelligence chief during the hearing.

Afterward the hearing, Brennan will answer additional questions during a closed session.

This is an ongoing story and will continue to be updated.

