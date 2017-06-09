Glenne Headly, star of 'Dirty Rotten Scoundrels' and 'ER,' dies at 62

Photo: Neil Jacobs, Warner Independent Pictures

Actress Glenne Headly, who enjoyed a four-decade-long career in film, TV and the stage, died Thursday at 62 .

"It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly," her representative, Annie Schmidt, confirmed in a statement to USA TODAY. "We ask that her family's privacy be respected in this difficult time."

She did not elaborate on the cause of death.

Headly started out as an original member of Chicago's famed Steppenwolf Theatre Company, alongside future stars like John Malkovich (Dangerous Liaisons), Gary Sinise (Forrest Gump), Laurie Metcalfe (Roseanne), Joan Allen (The Contender), Terry Kinney (Billions) and Rondi Reed (Mike & Molly).

She made her film debut in 1981 with Four Friends and went on to star as an heiress targeted by competing con men (Steve Martin and Michael Caine) in the 1988 comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.She also worked with Warren Beatty in 1990's Dick Tracy and Richard Dreyfus in 1995's Mr. Holland's Opus. More recently, she played mother to Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 2013's Don Jon.

She earned a pair of Emmy nominations as a supporting actress for her work in the TV miniseries Lonesome Dove (1989) and Bastard out of Carolina (1996). Her other TV credits include the baby-voiced but tough pediatric surgeon Dr. Abby Keaton on NBC's long-running medical soap ER, and the wife of Captain Stottlemeyer (Ted Levine) on USA's Monk.

More recently, Headly worked on the HBO drama The Night Of. At the time of her death, she'd been shooting Future Man, an upcoming Hulu series about a janitor (The Hunger Games' Josh Hutcherson) tasked with protecting humans from extinction, from producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

She also starred in two Broadway plays, 1985's Arms and the Man and 2015's Fish in the Dark.

She leaves behind a husband, Byron McCulloch, and a son, Stirling.

