Close Hope in the aftermath Stories of hope from Harvey WXIA 5:05 PM. CDT August 30, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Eclipse preview East HS coach on leave over forced splits KYTX Breaking News Family of 6 drowns inside van Grandmothers turn to CrossFit Evacuees head to ETX Cherokee co. plane crash renaming REL in Tyler Lufkin Litlle League Watch Party Vandalized statue More Stories Texas Cares - Donate Aug 27, 2017, 6:47 p.m. Living through the flood: Stories of hope from Harvey Aug 30, 2017, 3:33 p.m. ETX CARES: Latest information on donation sites,… Aug 30, 2017, 5:10 p.m.