Jared Kushner now the focus in Russia, Trump investigation

Senior advisor Jared Kushner looks on during a working luncheon with President Mauricio Macri of Argentina in the Cabinet Room of the White House April 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

Jared Kushner is now the focus of the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, the Washington Post reported.

Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law and White house adviser, is being investigated on the "extent and nature,' of a series meetings he had with the Russians, according the the Post.

He is the only White House official known as a key person in the probe, although the FBI is keenly interested in former Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

The Washington Post stated they were not told Kushner has been accused of any wrongdoing.

This story will be updated with the latest.

