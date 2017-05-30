White House communications director Mike Dubke resigns

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2005 Getty Images)

Mike Dubke confirmed his resignation as White House communications director Tuesday.

The resignation was first reported by Axios which said Dubke, who has been in the role for three months, handed in his resignation on May 18.

"It has been my great honor to serve President Trump and this administration. It has also been my distinct pleasure to work side-by-side, day-by-day with the staff of the communications and press departments," Dubke said in a statement.

Dubke did not work on the Trump campaign, and did not know Trump before his hire. When news of his then-imminent appointment surfaced in February, it prompted a leak investigation within the West Wing.

Axios reported that he offered to stay until end of the president's first overseas trip as U.S. leader. Trump returned to Washington on Saturday from a nine-day foreign trip to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Vatican City, Brussels and Italy.

Dubke's last day as White House communications director has not been set yet, officials said.

Trump did not immediately address Dubke's resignation.

Dubke, the founder of Crossroads Media, a conservative media relations firm, replaced Jason Miller, who accepted the communications director job before changing his mind in December, citing family reasons.

Dubke's hiring helped to ease the burden on White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who also served as communications director before Dubke was hired.

