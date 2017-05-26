Close President Carter's national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski, has died TEGNA 10:00 PM. CDT May 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST WASHINGTON (AP) - President Carter's national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski, has died, his daughter, Mika, says. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Family stuck in flooded truck meets hero who saved baby's life Trained to make a split-second decision Raw, unedited: Incredible rescue of infant, 2-year-old nearly killed in the Texas storms Woman shot, killed while driving down highway Student misses top title after school error KYTX Breaking News RAW FOOTAGE ' Canton Tornado SCSO: Patrick Mahomes II robbed Sheryia Grant: Her untold story Abused mini-horse finds forever home More Stories Texas OKs requiring schools to teach sex abuse prevention May 26, 2017, 3:23 p.m. Prisoner who escaped, stole van captured May 26, 2017, 11:55 a.m. Police requesting assistance in locating Angelina… May 26, 2017, 11:57 a.m.
