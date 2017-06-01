Scalpers cash in on Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert

Ariana Grande performs onstage during Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2016 at Philips Arena on December 16, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Catrina Maxwell/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Many fans hoping to attend Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert couldn’t purchase tickets to the event, and Ticketmaster and eBay are warning scalpers against resales.

On Thursday morning, tickets went on sale for Grande’s Manchester benefit concert, to be held on Sunday, with all proceeds going to help the victims of last week's bombing that killed 22 people outside of her May 22 concert in the city. Held at Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground, the concert will feature performances from Grande, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and more.

Shortly after the on-sale started, unhappy fans flooded social media claiming they couldn't get tickets, and currently, no tickets are available via Ticketmaster's link. While a Twitter fan account for the concert made the widely-shared claim that the concert "sold out in six minutes," that claim has not been verified by Ticketmaster or Grande's representatives.

Ticketmaster’s UK site issued a statement on Twitter that the service is canceling tickets purchased by scalpers.

“We're working hard to get tickets direct to fans. We are canceling tickets of those who are reselling wherever possible,” the account tweeted.

#OneLoveManchester We're working hard to get tickets direct to fans. We are cancelling tickets of those who are reselling wherever possible — Ticketmaster UK (@TicketmasterUK) June 1, 2017

Shortly after, eBay's UK Twitter warned resellers against listing tickets, which originally sold for £40 (roughly $45), on its site.

“Please do not attempt to sell #OneLoveManchester tickets on our site. We are actively removing all listings & restricting sellers who try to. This is completely against eBay rules. We are immediately removing all listings which attempt to profit unfairly from what happened,” the account shared.

This is completely against eBay rules. We are immediately removing all listings which attempt to profit unfairly from what happened. — eBay.co.uk (@eBay_UK) June 1, 2017

In a statement, Ticketmaster shared that some attendees of Grande's May 22 concert, who originally were promised free entry to Sunday's benefit show, also were unable to get tickets.

"Ticketmaster was unsurprisingly met with remarkable demand for One Love Manchester tickets we had on sale this morning — 140,000 fans were on the website and our call centre was buzzing," the statement reads. "We understand that there are a number of fans who didn’t receive an email this morning with regards to free tickets for One Love Manchester. We worked through the night and verified thousands of original bookings although there were some we could not verify."

© 2017 USATODAY.COM