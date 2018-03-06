KYTX
Close

Secrets you didn't know about cereal for National Cereal Day

Did you know that Froot Loops are playing a trick on you?

Madeline Cuddihy, TEGNA 11:53 AM. CST March 06, 2018

March 7th is National Cereal Day & we're spilling all the secrets on our favorite cereals -- and some of them are shocking!

1. No nuts in Honey Nut Cheerios?

Honey Nut Cheerios' flavor actually comes from crushed up peach & apricot pits!

2. "They’re Grrrr-eat!"

The voice of “Tony the Tiger” is also the voice of "You're a Mean One Mr. Grinch."

3. Despite the color differences, all Froot Loops are the same flavor.

4. There is as much sugar in a serving of “Honey Smacks” cereal as there is in a Dunkin’ Donuts glazed donut.

5. The only original marshmallow from Lucky Charms is the heart shape. All the others were added later.

Daily Blast Live


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories