See Huggies' new tiny diapers made for premature babies

Huggies announced a new line of diapers this month made specifically for premature babies.

The diapers, officially titled “Huggies Little Snugglers Nano Preemie Diapers,” fit newborns weighing less than two pounds.

They’re small.

A diaper developed by Huggies for premature babies. (Photo: Peter Angus Medlock)

Necessarily so.

Pre-term births affected 1 out of every 10 babies born in the U.S. in 2015, according to the Centers for Disease Control. In a statement, Huggies said it worked with nurses from neonatal intensive care units and neonatal therapists to design the diaper with special details, like a softer liner to protect preemies’ fragile skin.

The diapers are part of a Huggies campaign called No Baby Unhugged, which funds grants for volunteer hugging programs in U.S. hospitals.

The Canadian Association of Pediatric Health Centers conducted a study for the brand that found skin-to-skin contact with pre-term babies promotes normal heart rates, improved sleep and healthy weight gain.

Pampers also released a similar diaper for premature infants, also designed with neonatal professionals, last year.

