KABUL, AFGHANISTAN (AP) - An Afghan army commando turned his weapon on U.S. soldiers Saturday, killing two and injuring two others in eastern Afghanistan, an Afghan official said.

The Afghan soldier was killed after the attack, said Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar province.

A statement from the U.S. military said merely that the military was “aware of an incident in eastern Afghanistan.” White House spokesman Raj Shah told reporters traveling with the President Trump in New Jersey that Trump was “following the emerging situation in Afghanistan.”

The shooting occurred in Achin district, where U.S. special forces have been fighting alongside Afghan troops against Islamic State and Taliban militants, Khogyani said, according to Reuters.

Achin has been the scene of worsening violence in recent months as U.S. special forces and elite Afghan commandos intensify their efforts against ISIS loyalists in the region, a group known as ISIS Khorasan or ISIS-K, according to the Military Times.

Saturday's attack also comes as the Trump administration debates sending up to 5,000 additional American troops to Afghanistan to the help break what senior military leaders have declared a stalemate.

Such insider attacks have happened before in Afghanistan. In March, another Afghan soldier was killed after he opened fire on foreign forces at a base in Helmand province, wounding three U.S. soldiers.

