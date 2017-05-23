KYTX
Tweet storm tells the most amazing story about Mr. Rogers

Allison Carter , allison.carter@indystar.com , TEGNA 1:32 PM. CDT May 23, 2017

In the wake of the horrific attacks in Manchester, England, many people shared a famous quote by everyone's favorite neighbor.

His mother always said, when there was a catastrophe, "always look for the helpers." No matter how bad things are, there are always people helping.

That led to an incredible story from Anthony Breznican, a senior writer at Entertainment Weekly, about a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with Fred Rogers that will restore your faith in humanity.

Warning: You will cry. But it will be worth it.

The initial tweet Breznican quotes isn't quite true -- the "Mr. Rogers Neighborhood" most of us know didn't debut in May of 1967, it debuted in February 1968. But that doesn't really matter. Just read:

Breznican, like Rogers, is from Pittsburgh. And like most of us, he grew up watching Mr. Rogers. And then he outgrew it. Until he needed that kindness again, when he was in college.

Then, days later, something amazing: Breznican went to step onto an elevator. The doors opened. And there was Mr. Rogers. Breznican kept it together at first, the two just nodding at each other. But when Mr. Rogers went to walk away, he couldn't miss the opportunity to say something.

This is about the time we started crying. But this story is about to get even better.

The two chat for a few minutes, then Mr. Rogers starts to leave. Breznican said that recently, when he'd really needed it, he'd rediscovered the magic of the world Rogers created.

That boat, Rogers told Breznican, had been a gift from his grandfather for something -- maybe good grades, graduation. "Something important." Rogers didn't have the boat anymore, but he still had the work ethic his grandfather taught him.

Mr. Rogers died in 2003. When he heard the news, Breznican sat at his computer and cried. Not over the loss of a celebrity, but over the loss of a neighbor.

Thank you for being a helper, Mr. Rogers. We hope that, somewhere, you're in a boat with your grandpa again.

Allison Carter is Facebook editor at IndyStar and is a mess right now. Follow her on Twitter @AllisonLCarter.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM


