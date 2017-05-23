UK police arrest man in Manchester

A woman wearing a T-shirt of singer Ariana Grande walks past a police officer near the Manchester Arena in Manchester, northwest England on May 23, 2017 following a deadly terror attack the night before. (Photo: OLI SCARFF, AFP/Getty Images)

MANCHESTER - Greater Manchester Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the apparent suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in the city.

The death toll in the deadly suicide bombing in the heart of Manchester, northern England, climbed to 22 people Tuesday. Children were among the dead.

Fifty-nine others were injured in the blast at 10.33 pm local time Monday as the concert ended. Greater Manchester Police are treating the incident as a terror attack. The attacker died at the scene.

Police said they believe at this stage that one man carried out the attack, but are trying to establish if he was working alone of as part of a network. Nobody has claimed responsibility.

Prime Minister Theresa May said authorities believe they know the attacker's identity, but did not name him. She will travel to Manchester to meet with police, the mayor and emergency services Tuesday.

With regards to last night’s incident at the Manchester arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester. — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

In a statement in her headquarters at Downing Street following an emergency meeting Tuesday, May said: "It is now beyond doubt that the people of Manchester, and of this country, have fallen victim to a callous terrorist attack – an attack that targeted some of the youngest people in our society with cold calculation."

"This was among the worst terrorist incidents we have ever experienced in the United Kingdom," May said. "And although it is not the first time Manchester has suffered in this way, it is the worst attack the city has experienced, and the worst ever to hit the north of England."

The Provisional Irish Republican Army (IRA) detonated a truck bomb in central Manchester's main shopping area in June 1996, destroying the landmark Arndale shopping center and injuring 200 people.

The Manchester Arena, where the blast occurred, is one of the largest concert venues in Europe with a capacity of 21,000.

“This has been the most horrific incident we have had to face in Greater Manchester and one that we all hoped we would never see," said Chief Constable Ian Hopkins, of Greater Manchester Police on Tuesday.

"We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device which he detonated causing this atrocity," he said.

“We would ask people not to speculate on his details or to share names. There is a complex and wide ranging investigation underway."

President Trump, who is currently on a trip to Israel, condemned the “evil losers” responsible for the attack, which he said preyed on “innocent children.”

"I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them from now on losers, because that’s what they are. They’re losers. And we’ll have more of them. But they’re losers. Just remember that," he said.

We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/u54jWT7v6Q — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 23, 2017

President Trump on Manchester: "So many young, beautiful innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life." — Gregory Korte (@gregorykorte) May 23, 2017

The first victim was named by British media as Georgina Callander, 18, from Tarleton in Lancashire, northern England.

Pictured: First victim of Manchester attack https://t.co/eBuCrfJrNu — Evening Standard (@standardnews) May 23, 2017

The relatives of dozens of missing concert-goers, many of them children, circulated their pictures on Twitter and Facebook in a bid to find them. Thousands of people traveled to Manchester for the concert.

Sophie Tedd, from Darlington, a town about 110 miles away in northeastern England, told the Northern Echo, " suddenly there was this big bang in the block next to us. Everyone started screaming and we nearly got trampled on. There was a burning smell."

Robert Tempkin, 22, from Middlesbrough, a town in northern England, told the Echo: "Everyone was screaming and running, there were coats and people's phones on the floor. Some people were screaming they'd seen blood but other people were saying it was balloons busting or a speaker had been popped."

The Park Inn, one of the hotels directly across from the Manchester Arena, was still filled with families checking out Tuesday, most of them mothers accompanied by one or two young girls.

Tasleem Kamal, from the northern city of Leeds, and her husband were among those who stayed at the Park Inn. The couple hadn't originally planned to attend the show with their daughter and niece but bought tickets at the last minute and went in about halfway through.

"At the end of the show when I heard a big bang I turned to my husband and said, 'Oh, it must be one of the fireworks they sometimes do at the end,' we thought that it was part of Ariana's act," Kamal said.

"But we waited and within 30 seconds we could smell smoke and burning and realized something was wrong. It was just after she finished her final song."

Following the attack, Grande tweeted: “Broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.”

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

The incident was the worst terror attack in Britain since the suicide bombings on London's transport network of July 2005 that killed 52 people and injured hundreds. The attackers were inspired by Islamist extremism.

Monday's bombing follows a terror attack near the Houses of Parliament in central London on March 22 that killed five people. The attacker, Khalid Masood, 52, rammed his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before fatally stabbing a police officer. Police believe Masood acted alone and was motivated by Islamist extremism.

All campaigning ahead of the June 8 general election has been suspended.

