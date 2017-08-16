WATCH: Woman confronts man flying Nazi flag from porch

Page Braswell's has received 670,000 views as of Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: Page Braswell)

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. – Hundreds of thousands of people have watched a Facebook video of a woman’s confrontation with a man flying a Nazi flag from the front porch of his house.

Page Braswell posted the video to her Facebook page at 7:21 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13. The man in the video said his name is Joel Love.

“Why do you have a Nazi flag up?” Braswell asks Love.

“What’s it to you?” Love said.

Love curses out Braswell and asks her to get back in her car. Love flips off Braswell multiple times in the video.

In the Facebook post, Braswell claims Love owns Jerry & Sons Auto in Mount Holly, N.C. 10News hasn’t confirmed Braswell’s claim.

Several people have left reviews for the auto shop on Google and SuperPages related to Braswell’s confrontation with Love.

Someone also made a parody website for Jerry & Sons Auto.

Braswell posted to Facebook that the Nazi flag has since been removed from outside of Love's home.

10News called the auto shop and Love, who could not be reached for comment.

