Winners: Who took home Golden Globes?

Who won big at this year's 74nd annual Golden Globe Awards, honoring the best film and TV in 2016? Check out the list of winners (in bold) and nominees:
MOVIES
Drama
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
WINNER: Moonlight
Comedy or musical
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
WINNER: La La Land
Sing Street
Actor, drama
WINNER: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Actress, drama
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
WINNER: Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Director
WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Actor, comedy or musical
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
WINNER: Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Actress, comedy or musical
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Supporting actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
WINNER: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Supporting actress
WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Foreign language
Divines
WINNER: Elle
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
Animated film
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as A Zucchini
Sing
WINNER: Zootopia
Screenplay
WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water
Original score
Nicholas Britell, Moonlight
WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
Johann Johannsson, Arrival
Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka, Lion
Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams and Benjamin Wallfisch, Hidden Figures
Original song (songwriter's award)
Can't Stop the Feeling! (from Trolls)
WINNER: City of Stars (from La La Land)
Faith (from Sing)
Gold (from Gold)
How Far I'll Go (from Moana)
PRIME-TIME TELEVISION
Drama
WINNER: The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Series, comedy or musical
WINNER: Atlanta
Black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
Actress, drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Actor, drama
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
WINNER: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Actress, miniseries or TV movie
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
WINNER: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Actor, miniseries or TV movie
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
WINNER: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Supporting actor, series, miniseries or TV movie
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
WINNER: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Supporting actress, series, miniseries or TV movie
WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Miniseries or TV movie
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
WINNER: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Actress, comedy or musical
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Actor, comedy or musical
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
WINNER: Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement
Meryl Streep
