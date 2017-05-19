Your vintage IKEA could be worth thousands

These Verner Panton Vilbert chairs are going for up to several hundred dollars a piece online. (Photo: Courtesy of Barnebys)

Remember that weird old IKEA chair your Uncle Mark couldn't get rid of? You might want to see if he still has it.

While rare, some vintage IKEA furniture is going for thousands of dollars at auction, online auction house Barnebys co-founder Pontus Silfverstolpe said. Many of the vintage pieces that have been valuable in the last few years, were only available for a limited time and may not have been popular items while they were on sale.

An IKEA "Ake" sofa made in the 1950s recently sold for $3,700 at auction, while IKEA's "Tema" book shelve by Gillis Lundgren are selling for up to $3,900, according to Barnebys.

Silfverstolpe said in a phone interview that some of the high-price items at auction were the victim of mistaken identity. He points to a pair of IKEA "clam" chairs made in the 60s that fetched $65,000 at auction after dealers mistook them for a pair created by Danish architect Philip Arctander.

IKEA, which was founded in 1943 in Sweden, has become known around the world for its affordable, stylish furniture.

Silfverstolpe said there could be a chance for items people currently own to become popular and possibly valuable in the future.

"Some of the furniture is obviously bad material and won’t last, but the furniture that are made with good quality so to speak, could definitely be valuable in the future because people wont think about it as things that you can actually sell on second hand market," he said.

