After Tinder mistake, freshman emails every Claudia on campus

The Tinder app logo is seen on a mobile phone screen on November 24, 2016 in London, England. (Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, MO. - He swiped left when he meant to swipe right.

A Missouri State University freshman says he recently made the clumsy mistake while scrolling through his Tinder dating app.

The smartphone app allows users to connect with potential romantic suitors in their area.

If both users swipe right upon seeing the other person's photo, then they can chat.

But if one person swipes left, it's game over.

The freshman said his heart sank when he accidentally rejected a co-ed named Claudia.

All the student, identified by KTVI-TV in St. Louis and other media outlets as Hayden Moll, could learn from Tinder about the 18-year-old brunette was her first name and her school — Missouri State.

Rather than sit back and wonder what might have been, the freshman decided to make a bold gesture.

He searched the name "Claudia" on Missouri State's website and on Saturday emailed everyone at the university with that name in search of "the one that got away."

The man asked the Claudia to email him back with a simple answer: "left" or "right."

If the answer was "right," then the man offered to take Claudia out for doughnuts.

The freshman's shotgun approach worked in getting the message to his crush.

Claudia Alley, a Missouri State freshman from Jefferson City, Mo., received the email.

Alley knew the email was about her because it referenced a joke she made in her bio.

With some coaxing from her roommate, Alley decided to post the email along with a picture of her Tinder profile to Twitter, saying "THIS GUY LITERALLY EMAILED EVERY CLAUDIA AT MISSOURI STATE TO FIND ME ON TINDER."

THIS GUY LITERALLY EMAILED EVERY CLAUDIA AT MISSOURI STATE TO FIND ME ON TINDER pic.twitter.com/x8tQuYmj8Q — Claud (@claudiaaIIey) January 20, 2018

As of Monday afternoon, the tweet had been retweeted more than 24,000 times and liked more than 148,000 times, making Alley a celebrity on Missouri State's campus.

"I walked into class this morning and people just stared," said Alley on Monday.

Alley said she wasn't planning on telling her mom what happened, but she didn't have to. Her mom heard about it on the radio in Jefferson City. Jefferson City is 113 miles north of the campus in Springfield.

"I thought it would be big," Alley said. "But I didn't know it would be this big."

Alley said she found the gesture to be more funny than creepy.

And yes, Alley said the two are planning a doughnut date for later this week.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved