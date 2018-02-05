Amazing things heard on the Philadelphia police scanner after the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win

Philadelphia police officers try to keep fans away from City Hall while celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles' victory in Super Bowl LII game against the New England Patriots on February 5, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania..( (Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS - Philadelphia was enveloping into a party scene that bordered on a riot as Eagles coach Doug Pederson took the podium after the club clinched its first Super Bowl.

“Our fans have been waiting a long time for this,” Pederson said. “I just can’t wait to get back there and celebrate with our fans.”

Philadelphia could look like a different place when the Eagles return as fans took to the streets, removing said streets of a few of their light posts in the process. At least, one car — a Prius — was overturned as well.

While injuries were reported and observed, a Philadelphia police spokesperson told USA TODAY Sports at 2 a.m. ET that no fatalities had occurred. There was no immediate information on the number of arrests.

Despite what has been "reported" on Twitter, there have been no fatalities -- be it officers or civilians -- from all the reveling in Philadelphia tonight, @PhillyPolice tell @usatodaysports. — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) February 5, 2018

Many of the injuries occurred from falling off of light poles or by the light poles coming down on people

The Pennsylvania State Police were deployed to the epicenter of the partying (Broad and Arch streets) just before midnight. Mounted police were called to the scene soon afterward.

The police scanner was teeming with traffic in the hours after the Eagles’ 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Here’s a sample compiled from the feed provided by Broadcastify along with images from the scene:

—“We are at 16th and market right now in the eye of the storm."

—“They just flipped a car over here. If you can get a rapid response team over here, I’d greatly appreciate it.”

—“Somebody lit a Christmas tree on fire on. The prison wagon is just on the corner. Have them grab the fire extinguisher.”

—"Do you an estimate who were injured at the Ritz-Carton (from jumping/fall off awning)?"

—“Several people climbing traffic lights on Vine.”

—“There are people climbing the gates at city hall.”

According to #phillypolicescanner, they've taken City Hall and are prepared to party. pic.twitter.com/ulT7bP12qi — Ross W Berman IV (@RossWBermanIV) February 5, 2018

—"We have a couple hundred people up on this pole."

And about five minutes later...

—"We need a unit at Broad and Arch. A man jumped off a light pole and landed on his head."

And less than a minute later....

—"They breaking the light posts off! It's going to fall onto the ground."

—“They just threw a light pole through a AC Moore (store) window.”

—“There are 10 people on top of a bus on 16th and Market.”

"I have a male in custody. He says he's an off-duty cop." #phillypolicescanner — Michael Hendrix (@michael_hendrix) February 5, 2018

