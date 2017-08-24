Amazon to lower prices on select Whole Foods items starting Monday

A Whole Foods Market sign is seen in Washington, DC, June 16, 2017, following the announcement that Amazon would purchase the supermarket chain for $13.7 billion. Amazon is once again shaking up the retail sector, with the announcement it will acquire upscale US grocer Whole Foods Market, known for its pricey organic options, in a deal that underscores the online giant's growing influence in the economy. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: SAUL LOEB)

Whole Foods Market, the natural-foods chain often mocked as Whole Paycheck due to its high prices, may soon need a new nickname.

Amazon, which is acquiring the organic supermarket chain for $13.7 billion, has announced that starting Monday, it'll cut prices on various staples, including organic bananas and large brown eggs, salmon and lean ground beef.

The Seattle-based Internet giant said that other foods will be added to that list soon.

"We're determined to make healthy and organic food affordable for everyone. Everybody should be able to eat Whole Foods Market quality. We will lower prices without compromising Whole Foods Market's long-held commitment to the highest standards," said Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Consumer.

Amazon also revealed plans to offer Amazon Prime as the customer rewards program at Whole Foods stores, which will come with special savings and in-store benefits.

The news come the day after Whole Foods shareholders voted to approve Amazon's bid.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Zlati Meyer on Twitter: @ZlatiMeyer

© 2017 USATODAY.COM