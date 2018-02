Comedian Bill Cosby makes an appearance at the Germantown neighborhood jazz club, La Rose, on January 22, 2018, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (DOMINICK REUTER/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: DOMINICK REUTER, This content is subject to copyright.)

A spokesman for Bill Cosby says the comedian's 44-year-old daughter Ensa Cosby died Friday in Massachusetts.

No cause of death was immediately given. Spokesman Andrew Wyatt says: "Please keep the Cosby family in your prayers and give them peace at this time."

Stay with us for the latest on this story.

© 2018 Associated Press