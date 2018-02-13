Boyfriend mistakenly buys tickets for bagpipe band instead of Red Hot Chili Peppers

A ticket to see Red Hot Chilli Pipers in Belfast, Ireland. (Photo: Duncan Robb's Twitter account)

CHESTERFIELD, England (WVEC) -- A man's plan to take his girlfriend to hear Red Hot Chili Peppers ended with the blare of bagpipes and men in kilts, instead.

Duncan Robb thought he found terrific ticket prices online for a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert in Belfast, Ireland. The California funk-rock band is his girlfriend's favorite group.

Robb purchased the tickets, but once he had hard copies of them, his girlfriend realized her significant other made a huge and pretty hilarious mistake.

Duncan Robb's girlfriend informed him via text that the tickets he thought were for Red Hot Chili Peppers were for Red Hot Chilli Pipers. (Photo: Duncan Robb's Twitter account)

The tickets were for the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, which touts itself as "the most famous bagpipe band on the planet."

A ticket to see Red Hot Chilli Pipers in Belfast, Ireland. (Photo: Duncan Robb's Twitter account)

Robb's tweets about the experience covered the mix-up, itself, as well as the couple making the most of it when they traveled to Ireland to hear the Pipers perform.

For anybody interested in what the Red Hot Chilli Pipers sound like (and for the angry “didnt happen” mob ) here’s a video from our seats x pic.twitter.com/gIoymZ3xGW — Duncan Robb (@Dunc_Cfc) February 13, 2018

Red Hot Chilli Pipers (Photo: Benno Hunziker, (C) Benno Hunziker)

Want to check out more from Red Hot Chilli Pipers? The group has a YouTube channel where you'll find covers of We Will Rock You, Eye of the Tiger, and much more.

