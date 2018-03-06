Bumble bans guns from profile pictures on dating app — with some exceptions

Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, left, joins Erin Foster and Sara Foster at a Bumble event on January 31, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Photo: Charley Gallay, Getty Images for Bumble)

Bumble, a fast-growing dating app, will begin banning guns from the profile photos of its nearly 30 million users, the company announced Monday.

"As mass shootings continue to devastate communities across the country, it’s time to state unequivocally that gun violence is not in line with our values, nor do these weapons belong on Bumble," a statement read.

Citing its premise as an app "with safety in mind" — men can't initiate conversations with women on the app — the company said it would review all new and existing photos and update its terms in the process.

There are some exceptions, the company said: Users in the military or law enforcement may display guns in their photos, but only if they're in uniform. Additionally, founder Whitney Wolfe Herd told The New York Times, sport shooters may appeal to have photos featuring such gun use restored.

Eventually, Herd told the newspaper, Bumble plans to filter out mentions of guns in the app's written text, too. She pointed to problems tied to a lack of moderation on other social networks.

“Compared to what’s going on with Facebook and Twitter, we take a very proactive approach,” Herd told the Times. “If I could police every other social platform in the world, I would.”

Forbes called Bumble "America's fastest-growing dating app" last year. It had half the users of Tinder, its main competitor and Herd's former employer, but boasted 70% year-over-year growth compared to Tinder's growth of about 10%, the magazine said.

Bumble's move comes among many taken by companies following last month's high school shooting in Parkland, Fla., including airlines like Delta and retailer Dick's Sporting Goods.

Bumble said in the statement that it would donate $100,000 to March For Our Lives, the group formed by survivors of the Parkland shooting.

"We stand with them, and join them in working towards a non-violent future," the statement said.

