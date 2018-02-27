KYTX
Cavs ban fan who racially taunted Spurs guard Patty Mills

USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt and Sam Amick break down the biggest story lines as the NBA season marches towards the playoffs.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have identified the fan who racially taunted San Antonio guard Patty Mills and have banned him from Quicken Loans Arena indefinitely, according to multiple reports.

His status will be reviewed in one year.

Audio from Sunday’s broadcast picked up a fan saying, “Hey, Jamaican dog, they want their bobsledder back. Jamaica just called, they want their bobsledder back,” as Mills shot free throws in the fourth quarter.

 

 

 

 

According to Spurs forward Kyle Anderson, the fan was sitting near the basket in the first row. Anderson said he glared at the offender after hearing the second slur. 

Mills shared the audio on his Twitter account and said he hoped to “enlighten this confused, hateful fan.”

