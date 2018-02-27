Cavs ban fan who racially taunted Spurs guard Patty Mills

Patty Mills #8 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half at Wells Fargo Center on January 3, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo: Rob Carr / Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have identified the fan who racially taunted San Antonio guard Patty Mills and have banned him from Quicken Loans Arena indefinitely, according to multiple reports.

His status will be reviewed in one year.

Audio from Sunday’s broadcast picked up a fan saying, “Hey, Jamaican dog, they want their bobsledder back. Jamaica just called, they want their bobsledder back,” as Mills shot free throws in the fourth quarter.

Thanks @thats_Z_Truth. I am a proud Islander. Like my Jamaican Brothers, me & my family in the islands of the Torres Strait have experienced racial slurs for decades. Hope your efforts will enlighten this confused, hateful fan. #BlackHistoryMonth https://t.co/yH3nKlGv4A — Patrick Mills (@Patty_Mills) February 26, 2018

@KingJames am I the only one who heard this guy in the crowd yell “hey Jamaican dog they want their bobsledder back! Hey @Patty_Mills Jamaica just called, they want their bobsledder back!” 😳😠🙅🏾‍♀️ #SundayFunday ??? @NBA pic.twitter.com/RvHdu88Gzd — Zandra Ashley (@thats_Z_Truth) February 25, 2018

According to Spurs forward Kyle Anderson, the fan was sitting near the basket in the first row. Anderson said he glared at the offender after hearing the second slur.

Mills shared the audio on his Twitter account and said he hoped to “enlighten this confused, hateful fan.”

