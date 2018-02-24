Democratic memo rebutting GOP claims of FBI spying abuse released

The Republican memo released by Congress is displayed on a journalist's computer screen at a newsroom in Washington DC, on February 2, 2018. (Photo: ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images)

Democrats argue that the Justice Department and the FBI did not abuse their powers when they spied on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page, in a rebuttal to a controversial GOP memo released Saturday.

The GOP memo, assembled by the staff of House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, alleged the FBI and Justice Department officials relied on an unsubstantiated dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele to get a warrant to conduct surveillance of Page.

But the Democrats, who have said the GOP document was a device to divert attention away from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, countered that, saying that Page had been assessed to be an "agent of the Russian government."

"DOJ met the rigor, transparency and evidentiary basis needed to meet FISA's probably cause requirement by demonstrating: contemporaneous evidence of Russia's election interference; concerning Russian links and outreach to Trump campaign officials; Page's history with Russian intelligence; and (redacted) Page's suspicious activities in 2016, including in Moscow," the memo read.

The memo's release came two weeks after President Trump originally blocked it.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said that the Democratic response should put to rest "any concerns" people have about the FBI and DOJ.

"Our extensive review of the initial FISA application and three subsequent renewals failed to uncover any evidence of illegal, unethical, or unprofessional behavior by law enforcement and instead revealed that both the FBI and DOJ made extensive showings to justify all four requests," he said in a statement.

The White House said the memo attempted to undercut the president, but was released because Trump supported transparency.

"Nevertheless, this politically driven document fails to answer serious concerns raised by the Majority’s memorandum about the use of partisan opposition research from one candidate, loaded with uncorroborated allegations, as a basis to ask a court to approve surveillance of a former associate of another candidate, at the height of a presidential campaign," Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

