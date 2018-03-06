Deal reached to end West Virginia teacher strike

West Virginia teachers, students and supporters hold signs on a Morgantown street as they continue their strike on March 2, 2018 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo: pencer Platt/Getty Images)

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday announced a contract agreement with the state's 20,000 teachers that could return 275,000 public school students to class as soon as Wednesday.

"We have reached a deal," Justice said on Twitter. "I stood rock solid on the 5% Teacher pay raise and delivered."

Justice said he made additional cuts elsewhere in the budget that will allow the state to provide a 5% pay hike to all state employees.

"All the focus should have always been on fairness and getting the kids back in school," Justice said.

Jennifer Wood, spokeswoman for the state American Federation of Teachers, told USA TODAY union leaders were hopeful the pay raise bill would be approved by lawmakers and sent to Justice by the end of the day.

"We are optimistic," Wood said. "It was a very positive, emotional celebration for teachers at the Capitol."

Justice had announced a similar deal a week ago, and union leaders accepted the proposal. But rank-and-file teachers balked at returning to schools until the pay hike won legislative approval. The state Assembly immediately passed the plan, but the state Senate pressed for a 4% hike and the strike has dragged on.

Senate leaders, however, announced support for the latest plan, promising to find money in the budget to fund the pay hikes. The state American Federation of Teachers posted a noncommittal notice Tuesday on Facebook that the "Senate recedes from their position; 5% approved for teachers, service and ALL state employees."

Wood, however, said the mood was positive. She said it was not immediately clear if schools could open Wednesday, citing logistical issues such as stocking kitchens with food for school lunches. Those details will be ironed out while final approval of the deal is being worked out, she said.

"I don't want to jinx it, but we feel much better about the deal this time," she said.

