Dick's Sporting Goods stops selling assault-style rifles after Parkland, Florida school shooting

Thousands gathered at a gun control rally in Fort Lauderdale, some 25 miles from where 17 people were shot and killed at a high school this week. Students spoke passionately during Saturday's rally pleading with lawmakers to change gun laws. (Feb. 17)

Nathan Bomey, USA TODAY , TEGNA 6:46 AM. CST February 28, 2018

Dick's Sporting Goods is set to ban sales of assault weapons after the Parkland, Fla. school shooting.

The nation's largest sporting goods retailer announced the move in an open letter and an appearance Wednesday by CEO Ed Stack on Good Morning America.

"As we looked at what happened down in Parkland, we were so disturbed and saddened by what happened, we felt we really needed to do something," Stack told GMA's George Stephanopoulos.

 

 

The retailer will also end sales of high-capacity magazines and sales of guns to people under 21 years old.

Stack acknowledged that the Parkland school shooter had purchased a shotgun at a Dick's store in November. Though the killer did not use the gun in the shooting, the realization served as a catalyst for action.

"We did everything by the book, we did everything that the law required and still he was able to buy a gun," Stack said.

