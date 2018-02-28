Dick's Sporting Goods stops selling assault-style rifles after Parkland, Florida school shooting

A sign with the company logo hangs above the entrance of a Dick's Sporting Goods store on May 20, 2014 in Niles, Illinois. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Dick's Sporting Goods is set to ban sales of assault weapons after the Parkland, Fla. school shooting.

The nation's largest sporting goods retailer announced the move in an open letter and an appearance Wednesday by CEO Ed Stack on Good Morning America.

"As we looked at what happened down in Parkland, we were so disturbed and saddened by what happened, we felt we really needed to do something," Stack told GMA's George Stephanopoulos.

Chairman and CEO of Dick's Sporting Goods tells @GStephanopoulos why the company has decided to no longer sell assault style rifles or firearms to anyone under 21 years of age, and no longer sell high capacity magazines. pic.twitter.com/xiuMfqIZLd — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 28, 2018

The retailer will also end sales of high-capacity magazines and sales of guns to people under 21 years old.

Stack acknowledged that the Parkland school shooter had purchased a shotgun at a Dick's store in November. Though the killer did not use the gun in the shooting, the realization served as a catalyst for action.

"We did everything by the book, we did everything that the law required and still he was able to buy a gun," Stack said.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM