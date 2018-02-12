Disney World, Disneyland hike prices again

In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, Ciara performs during a taping of Disney Parks Presents a Disney Channel Holiday Celebration at Walt Disney World Resort on November 07 , 2017 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo: (Photo by Mark Ashman/Disney Parks via Getty Images), 2017 Disney Parks)

Walt Disney World and Disneyland prices rose over the weekend, testing again how much families can afford to pay for a day in the nation's best-known theme parks.

"Regular" ticket pricing is up $4 to $119 for adults and $113 for kids at the Magic Kingdom park in Orlando. On the most expensive days -- the peak visitation times of the year -- parents will need to shell out $5 more to $129 for themselves and $123 for children. On the cheapest days, prices rose by $2 to $109 for adults and $103 for kids on the cheapest days.

Parking prices also rose, the Orlando Sentinel reports, by $2 to $22. Preferred parking will be $5 more, now $45.

On the most expensive days, the new pricing structure means a family of four with two kids will have to pay $526 for a day of fun in the park. Walt Disney Co. has steadily boosted prices at its theme parks over the years, but the amusement centers remain popular.

At Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., regular tickets were boosted $7 to $117 for adults, "peak" period tickets climb $11 to $135 and the cheapest ticket remains at $97.

“We know how important making memories at Disney theme parks is to our guests and we will continue to evolve our pricing in a way that gives them a range of options to meet their budget and helps better spread attendance throughout the year so they can make the most of every visit," said spokeswoman Suzi Brown in a statement.

Disney World issued a similar statement, saying, too, that the goal of its flexible pricing is to try to spread out attendance during the year.

At Disneyland, annual pass prices are also rising significantly.

The most expensive, Signature Plus annual passport, rises by $100 to $1,149. But even the cheapest, with the fewest number of days goes up $30 to $369.

“We will be reshaping our Annual Pass program to better manage the guest experience throughout the year, which will help all Disneyland Resort guests have a great visit, particularly as we look forward to the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in 2019,” Brown said.

Contributing: Greg Toppo, Associated Press

© 2018 USATODAY.COM