Elton John to retire from touring after final world tour

Elton John performs live at Twickenham Stoop on June 3, 2017 in London, England. (Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Music icon Elton John will be saying good bye to the touring life after one last massive world tour.

The 70-year-old revealed the details about the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour during a news conference Wednesday afternoon in New York City and live streamed across the world.

The 'Rocket Man' singer explained that his "priorities have changed" in his life, but figured the world tour is a wonderful way to thank his fans across the world.

While he may be retiring from touring, Elton John said he'll still be making music, but plans to spend more time with his family.

Sir Elton John's Las Vegas residency is currently scheduled to run until May 19. His tour will then kick off later this year in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and will take about three years to complete.

And to those naysayers who think the five-time Grammy winner won't keep his word about retiring from touring, he says he's "not Cher."

Over the past few days, the 'Rocket Man' singer had been dropping cryptic teases on his social media channels about the event. The posts included phrases like "find out what's next" and "You'll finally see where the future lies..."

A wrinkle in time. Past meets present.



A taste of things to come at the #EltonEvent today. Watch the special announcement live at 9.30 PT / 12.30 ET / 17.30 GMT on https://t.co/fEQsOiiRjO. pic.twitter.com/WLbNkT1EoJ — Elton John (@eltonofficial) January 24, 2018



Wednesday's announcement comes less than a year after he contracted a rare bacterial infection during a tour of South America.

