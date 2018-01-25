Escape from Alcatraz: Letter claiming inmates survived 'inconclusive'

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 07: A boat passes Alcatraz Island on April 7, 2011 in San Francisco, United States. If the federal budget impasse cannot be resolved by the Friday deadline, many national parks and monument visitor centers will face closure including the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, Muir Woods, Independence Hall, Alcatraz Island, and the Washington Monument. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2011 Getty Images)

The U.S. Marshal's Service says handwriting samples were "inconclusive" from a letter sent to San Francisco police by a man claiming to be one of three Alcatraz inmates whose daring breakout from The Rock was the subject of lore and the film Escape from Alcatraz.

Legend has it that no one ever successfully escaped the grim, federal island prison in San Francisco Bay, shuttered in the early 1960s after three decades of service.

But there is one asterisk: The matter of John and Clarence Anglin and Frank Morris, who disappeared on a June night in 1962 and were never found. The working theory was that the men, who apparently fled on an improvised raft, drowned in the bay's unforgiving waters.

The letter, sent to police in 2013 and recently obtained by local CBS affiliate KPIX, was from a man claiming to be John Anglin.

"I escape from Alcatraz in June 1962 with my brother Clarence and Frank Morris," the letter says. "I'm 83 years old and in bad shape. I have cancer. Yes we all made it that night but barely!"

It goes on to say that Frank Morris died in 2008 and Clarence Anglin three years later. And it makes an offer.



"If you announce on TV that I will be promised to first go to jail for no more than a year and get medical attention, I will write back to let you know exactly where I am. This is no joke," the letter says.

The FBI officially closed the case in 1979, saying "no credible evidence emerged to suggest the men were still alive, either in the U.S. or overseas." The U.S. Marshal Service, however, took jurisdiction of all federal escapes in 1978 and considers the case an open one.

The Marshal Service has reviewed the letter, and a statement from Donald O'Keefe, U.S. Marshal for northern California, falls far short of putting the matter to rest.

"Handwriting samples of all three escapees, John Anglin, Clarence Anglin and Frank Morris, were compared to the anonymous letter, and the results were deemed inconclusive," O'Keefe said. " At this time, there are no leads stemming from the 2013 anonymous letter."

Today, Alcatraz is a museum and popular tourist destination. O'Keefe said that because of the high popularity of the escape, the service receives many leads, the vast majority of which "have been thoroughly investigated and subsequently ruled out."

The FBI dedicates a page to the escape on its website. It says they had gathered more than 50 raincoats they converted into makeshift life preservers and a 6x14-foot rubber raft, "the seams carefully stitched together and “vulcanized” by the hot steam pipes in the prison." They also fashioned wooden paddles.

The men were discovered missing on June 12, 1962, and the hunt was on. Within two days, a packet of letters sealed in rubber and related to the men was recovered. Later, some paddle-like pieces of wood and bits of rubber inner tube were found in the water.

A homemade life vest was also discovered washed up on a beach, but extensive searches did not turn up any other items in the area.

"Thirty-six men tried 14 separate escapes," the FBI says. "Nearly all were caught or didn’t survive the attempt. The fate of three particular inmates, however, remains a mystery to this day ... It’s one mystery we’d all like to solve."

