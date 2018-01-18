Exclusive: See where the stars will be seated at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Reese Witherspoon is nominated as best actress in a TV movie or miniseries for 'Big Little Lies.' (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE)

The stars are front and center and the "suits are in the back" at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (TNT and TBS, Sunday, 8 ET/5 PT), says Kathy Connell, the show’s executive producer. Who can we expect to see seated where at Sunday’s show?

Table 8: A full table of powerful women

This year, one of the cast tables gets bumped back to make room for a large table of A-list female presenters and nominees, including Halle Berry and Jessica Lange. Each will bring a guest, but who will join the starry table in the two free corner seats next to Berry?

“There are still probably four to six (presenters) that need to be booked," says Dana Kenerson, the show’s ticket supervisor. "Those could come from inside the room or outside. So we have to make sure we have the room.”

Table 20: Emma Stone and Steve Carell may crack up Robert De Niro

Getting the right groupings together “is like (playing) Tetris,” says awards director Jen Coyne-Hoerle, who ultimately paired the Battle of the Sexes duo with fellow nominees William H. Macy (Shameless) and Robert De Niro (Wizard of Lies) near the Lady Bird cast table.

Table 19: Hong Chau reunites with ‘Big’ stars

As the sole nominee from Downsizing, Hong Chau will be hanging with the ladies of Big Little Lies, including Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon. Did you know Chau had a role on the HBO show, too? Reunion!

